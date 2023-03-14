Nelly announces ‘High School Alumni Games’ at Harris-Stowe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis music legend Nelly stopped by Harris-Stowe State University to announce the first “High School Alumni Games.”

It’s an Olympic-style tournament including social, athletic and stem games.

Nelly will serve as ambassador. The hope is to celebrate the alumni who are products of local schools.

Today’s announcement is part of a partnership with the 314 Day Foundation. The foundation also announced a scholarship totally more than $31,000.

