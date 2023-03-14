Men sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing his father, his father’s fiance

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he killed his father and his father’s fiance in Bellefontaine Neighbors in 2018.

TyJuan Cannon-Scarelli, who was 18 years old at the time, killed his father Jerry Cannon and Iesha Emory on November 25, 2018 at his father’s home in the 1100 block of Oran Drive. Home security cameras show the three enting the home between 3:09 p.m. and 3:12 p.m. Just after 3:41 p.m., Cannon-Scarelli was shown on camera leaving with two duffle bags and what is believed to be a gun. Prosecutors say two shell casings were found at the scene and a gun was missing from the home. Cannon-Scarelli was also shown in later social media posts holding the gun. A car was also stolen from the home and later found near Chicago.

Cannon-Scarelli was also sentenced to 33 years in prison. He must serve 85 percent of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

