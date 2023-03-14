Florissant man shot, killed inside car on McKinley Bridge, police say

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man was shot and killed on McKinley Bridge in early March, St. Louis Metropolitan police told News 4 Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. on March 4. Officers say four men were returning home from a gentleman’s club in the Metro East and were in a car on the McKinley Bridge when another car approached them and someone inside started firing shots. Douglas Sanders, 31, of Florissant, and a 37-year-old man were shot. One of the other two occupants then drove to the hospital, where Sanders died. The 37-year-old man was listed in critical condition.

Police say they initially thought the shooting happened in Illinois but later determined it happened in the middle of the bridge, on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. Officers found a shell casing on the Illinois side of the bridge and another on the Missouri side.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

