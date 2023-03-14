Several injured in South City house fire

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire department said the fire started in the basement of a two-story brick building in the 3100 block of California Avenue just after 8 a.m. This is The Gate neighborhood, just west of Lafayette Square.

Firefighters said six people were inside the building when the fire broke out, all six victims made it out on their own. Two occupants were taken to a hospital, one with non-life threatening injuries and one in serious condition. Four other victims refused transport to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Jayana Dobbs and Tyrone Miller are facing charges after a woman was shot during an attempted...
Couple charged in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in parking lot of Schnucks in St. Peters
Open enrollment in Missouri public schools getting closer to reality
Open enrollment in Missouri public schools getting closer to reality
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire...
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire MO Wine Country developer

Latest News

A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival...
Drake going back on tour for first time in 5 years
Residents of three units were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in...
Several residents displaced after fire breaks out at Ferguson apartment complex
Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann
Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann