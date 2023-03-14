Several injured in South City house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire department said the fire started in the basement of a two-story brick building in the 3100 block of California Avenue just after 8 a.m. This is The Gate neighborhood, just west of Lafayette Square.

Firefighters said six people were inside the building when the fire broke out, all six victims made it out on their own. Two occupants were taken to a hospital, one with non-life threatening injuries and one in serious condition. Four other victims refused transport to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

