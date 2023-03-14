Drake going back on tour for first time in 5 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in five years, Drake is going back on tour.

The rapper has announced a 29-stop North American tour featuring 21 Savage. The tour kicks off in June and will celebrate the last decade of his career.

The closest stops to St. Louis are June 19 in Nashville and July 5 and 6 in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.