Drake going back on tour for first time in 5 years

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in five years, Drake is going back on tour.

The rapper has announced a 29-stop North American tour featuring 21 Savage. The tour kicks off in June and will celebrate the last decade of his career.

The closest stops to St. Louis are June 19 in Nashville and July 5 and 6 in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Jayana Dobbs and Tyrone Miller are facing charges after a woman was shot during an attempted...
Couple charged in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in parking lot of Schnucks in St. Peters
Open enrollment in Missouri public schools getting closer to reality
Open enrollment in Missouri public schools getting closer to reality
Battlehawks tight end Jordan Thomas joins fans after defeating the Arlington Renegades Sunday...
Battlehawks win home opener against Arlington Renegades

Latest News

Residents of three units were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in...
Several residents displaced after fire breaks out at Ferguson apartment complex
Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann
Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann
$2.4 Million in grant money going to upgrades to water, sewer systems in Cahokia Heights
$2.4 Million in grant money going to upgrades to water, sewer systems in Cahokia Heights
‘It’s a huge hit’ City officials sound alarm on possible repeal of the tax on groceries
‘It’s a huge hit’ City officials sound alarm on possible repeal of the tax on groceries