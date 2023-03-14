Deadline looming for Kim Gardner to respond to AG’s motion to oust her

The deadline for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to respond to a legal motion to remove her from office is Tuesday night at midnight.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The deadline for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to respond to a legal motion to remove her from office is Tuesday night at midnight. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey alleges Gardner has been negligent in her duties and filed a rarely used motion to oust her.

Ronald Sullivan Jr. will represent Gardner in the case. He notably helped Michael Brown’s family reach a multi-million dollar settlement with the city of Ferguson after Brown’s death. Sullivan was also hired by Harvey Weinstein in his rape and sexual assault case.

Sullivan was hired by Gardner in 2018 to help prosecute former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens for allegations he blackmailed a woman he was having an affair with. That case was later dropped.

