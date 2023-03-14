Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith was shot and kiilled Sunday night in Hermann, MO, leaving behind a wife, two sons and a community grappling with the loss of a
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith was shot and kiilled Sunday night in Hermann, MO, leaving behind a wife, two sons and a community grappling with the loss of a beloved first responder.

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed

Griffith served multiple communities as an officer in Hermann but also as the part-time Police Chief in the City of Rosebud. He lived in Rosebud with his family. His wife serves as the city clerk.

“Mason had a heart of gold. If you could describe someone and say who’s Rosebud’s biggest fan, it’s Mason,” said longtime Mayor Shannon Grus.

Everyone in the town has a memory and a story to share about the 34-year-old law enforcement officer.

“It’s devastating. We’re such a small, close-knit community and Mason was an integral part of that. To lose him, it’s going to be hard. It’s just sinking in,” said Angie Clancy who owns a market in the town of around 400.

According to his obituary, “[Griffith] knew that he wanted to be a police officer from age 12. He joined the Bourbon Police Explorers in 2001 and was also a Boy Scout. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, kayaking and anything outdoors.”

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer and two sons, Trevor Griffith and Karson Griffith.

A vigil will be held Tuesday night at the Red Barn in Rosebud. All are welcome.

The funeral is planned for Sunday at Owensville High school. The visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. with the service to immediately follow.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Jayana Dobbs and Tyrone Miller are facing charges after a woman was shot during an attempted...
Couple charged in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in parking lot of Schnucks in St. Peters
Attendance for today's game sits at 38,000, an XFL record.
Battlehawks to have record-setting attendance in home opener
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire...
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire MO Wine Country developer
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin

Latest News

$2.4 Million in grant money going to upgrades to water, sewer systems in Cahokia Heights
$2.4 Million in grant money going to upgrades to water, sewer systems in Cahokia Heights
‘It’s a huge hit’ City officials sound alarm on possible repeal of the tax on groceries
‘It’s a huge hit’ City officials sound alarm on possible repeal of the tax on groceries
SLMPD headquarters
SLMPD officer dies after battle with cancer
Outreach advocates say some homeless still, back on the street following riverfront encampment...
Outreach advocates say some homeless still, back on the street following riverfront encampment closure