Belleville man gets 6 years in prison for having gun as a felon, shooting at two women

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Belleville man was sentenced to six years in prison for shooting at two women in 2021 and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ladarius Roberts,30, pleaded guilty to having a firearm as a felon. Court documents allege he assaulted a woman in East St. Louis in January 2021, shattered a car window, and then fired gunshots from a car at two women while they called 911 for help.

Roberts will also serve three years of supervised release and pay a $300 fine.

