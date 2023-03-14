4You: Marshall’s BCI Story

Published: Mar. 14, 2023
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) -- Meet Marshall, an amazing young man, who works at BCI. BCI has provided Marshall with so much more than a paycheck, he has truly found his place in this world.

If this story inspires you, please consider donating to BCI, so more people like Marshall can have an opportunity to find purpose. Click here to donate to BCI.

BCI is a non-profit that seeks to enrich the lives of adults with disabilities and their families by providing a choice of productive and fulfilling employment.

Click here to learn more about KMOV’s 4You Program.

