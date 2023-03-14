$2.4 Million in grant money going to upgrades to water, sewer systems in Cahokia Heights
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers released $2.4 million in state grant money to address flooding, improve reliability and give residents access to clean drinking water in Cahokia Heights.
This upfront grant payment is just part of $22 million in grant money to support the project.
Dirt is expected to start moving for the project very soon.
