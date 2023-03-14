$2.4 Million in grant money going to upgrades to water, sewer systems in Cahokia Heights

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers released $2.4 million in state grant money to address flooding, improve reliability and give residents access to clean drinking water in Cahokia Heights.

This upfront grant payment is just part of $22 million in grant money to support the project.

Dirt is expected to start moving for the project very soon.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Jayana Dobbs and Tyrone Miller are facing charges after a woman was shot during an attempted...
Couple charged in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in parking lot of Schnucks in St. Peters
Attendance for today's game sits at 38,000, an XFL record.
Battlehawks to have record-setting attendance in home opener
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire...
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire MO Wine Country developer
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin

Latest News

Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann
Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann
‘It’s a huge hit’ City officials sound alarm on possible repeal of the tax on groceries
‘It’s a huge hit’ City officials sound alarm on possible repeal of the tax on groceries
SLMPD headquarters
SLMPD officer dies after battle with cancer
Outreach advocates say some homeless still, back on the street following riverfront encampment...
Outreach advocates say some homeless still, back on the street following riverfront encampment closure