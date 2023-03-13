Suspect barricaded inside home after shooting at officers in Ballwin, police say

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspect accused of firing multiple shots at police officers in Ballwin is believed to be barricaded inside a house.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Ballwin Police Department tried pulling over a suspect in relation to a flourishing of a weapon incident from earlier in the day. The suspect refused to stop and drove off.

About an hour later, another Ballwin officer saw the suspect vehicle. The suspect drove off once again, and as they did so, a weapon was flourished at a responding St. Louis County officer, according to police.

The suspect then drove to a home on Cascade Terrace Drive. While heading there, police said the suspect once again flourished a weapon and fired multiple shots at officers. A Ballwin officer reportedly returned fire. Police do not believe anyone was injured in the incident.

At 3:30 p.m., police reported the suspect was barricaded inside a home and that officers were trying to negotiate with them to leave the house. Officers are asking people to avoid the area of Ries Road and Big Bend.

Oak Brook Elementary, which is close to the suspect’s home, briefly went into “shelter in place” status during the incident. The day continued as normal but everyone stayed indoors. Police later gave the all-clear to dismiss school and release students on buses. One bus and some students who walk home were held back as a precaution, a school district spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

