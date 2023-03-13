SLU women’s basketball earns #13 seed in team’s first NCAA Tournament bid, will face #4 Tennessee

March Madness
March Madness
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis University’s women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament as the #13 seed. They will face #4 Tennessee on Saturday, March 18.

This comes after beating Massachusetts University on March 5, winning their first-ever league title in the Atlantic 10.

This will be the team’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

