Redhawks hold NCAA Selection Show Watch Party at the Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The NCAA announced who the SEMO Redhawks will be facing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament during the Sunday Selection Show held at the Show Me Center. The Redhawks will face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men’s basketball on March 14 in Dayton, Ohio.

Doors opened for the watch party for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Show at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The show was free and open to the public. The men’s basketball team was introduced around 4:40 p.m. and the show began at 5 p.m.

Those who chose to hang around after the show got to attend a special meet and greet with the Redhawks players and staff on the court.

Several fans lined up to see their favorite team, but the very first fan in line was Jason Pruitt. Pruitt said he was excited to attend events like this.

“I’m ready for it all man, I’m ready to cheer, eat some popcorn, maybe get an autograph or two maybe,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt also said that it was good to have all types of people at the Show Me Center come together for the same reason.

“You know no matter where you’re from what your background is, we all come together for one purpose and that’s to support our Redhawks. Go Redhawks man, go Redhawks!,” said Pruitt.

