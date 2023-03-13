The Pattern Flips This Week - A Few Warm Days Then Rain, Wind & Cold

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cold mornings, but a warming trend Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Thursday is Mild with scattered showers, especially in the evening
  • Friday is dry, cold and very windy for St. Patrick’s Day

Tomorrow temperatures will again fall to the 20s overnight, but after a chilly start we will have lots of sunshine and a “warmer” day in the 40s.

Wednesday is a cold start, but even warmer in the afternoon and staying dry. Then Thursday remains mild, but comes with showers. We will have a chance for some off and on scattered showers in the morning and afternoon. But more steady rain is expected in the evening. This rain moves out after Midnight and it will be dry for St. Patrick’s Day. However, it will be cold and very windy. Gusts from the Northwest to 35 mph will help make the already cold temperatures feel colder. Expect wind chills in the 20s.

7 Day Forecast

