Man charged in February homicide outside Mobil gas station

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Prosecutors allege a 24-year-old man shot and killed another man in a gas station parking lot on February 8 in north St. Louis.

James Armstrong was charged in March with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jerry Savage Jr. of Dellwood. He was found around 2:45 p.m. that day lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

James Armstrong has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dellwood man. (SLMPD)

