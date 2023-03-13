Man charged in February homicide outside Mobil gas station

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Matt Woods
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Prosecutors allege a 24-year-old man shot and killed another man in a gas station parking lot on February 8 in north St. Louis.

James Armstrong was charged in March with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jerry Savage Jr. of Dellwood. He was found around 2:45 p.m. that day lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

James Armstrong has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dellwood man.
James Armstrong has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dellwood man.(SLMPD)

You can follow all of St. Louis City’s homicides and other shootings here.

