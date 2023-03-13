Free Lyft rides being offered in St. Louis for St. Patrick’s Day

Logo for the rideshare company Lyft.
Logo for the rideshare company Lyft.(Lyft)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A beverage distribution company and Jameson Irish Whisky are teaming up to offer people in the St. Louis area free rides home on St. Patrick’s Day.

Breakthru Beverage and James Irish Whisky are teaming up to offer 2,000 free Lyft rides in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield, Mo. from 2:00 p.m. on March 17 - 2:00 a.m. March 18.

Riders must use the code BBGSTPAT23, which will be available after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

