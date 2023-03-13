Episode 225: Grandma’s Cookies

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Grandma’s Cookies has a long history in the City of St. Charles. The quaint brick building dates back to the 1800s, and when Charlotte Thompson purchased it in the 1970s, people thought she was crazy. But the mother and grandmother saw potential, and more than 40 years later Theresa Rubio is keeping the family business alive and thriving.

We sat down with Theresa to talk about the perfect cookie, the love for the local business from all over the world, and how the historic Main Street Community has helped them grow. You might be shocked just how busy this small bakery is every day, but if you’ve visited during peak times, like Christmas Traditions you know how long the lines can get.

One day during the holiday season they made 1,900 dozen chocolate chip cookies. That’s a lot of cookies. But each one brings a smile to someone’s face, and that’s what this family business is all about.

Grandma’s Cookies is open seven days a week serving up classic and seasonal cookies.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.