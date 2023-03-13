Cardinal’s Nootbar picks up reporter hat in ‘Noot News’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Cardinals player is trading baseball bats for a microphone.

Outfielder Lars Nootbar is giving reporting a go.

The Cardinals shared a video on Nootbar doing “Noot News” on their Twitter page. Nootbar nailed his report and even did an interview for the team in Jupiter, Florida.

We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this breaking news. #NootNews pic.twitter.com/RhHEgc2qOJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 13, 2023

But his television career is on the back burner right now because he’s busy making waves on baseball’s world stage.

Nootbar is the first non-Japan-born player to play for the country in the world baseball classic.

Yesterday, he got a hit and the fans were going nuts with the pepper grinders.

Noot and the team will take on Italy in the quarterfinals this Thursday.

