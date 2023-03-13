Cardinals celebrate 314 Day with flash sale on tickets

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Less than a month away from the Cardinals opening game, the STL baseball team announces a flash ticket sale, in celebration of 314 day.

Beginning on March 14th at 9am, baseball fans can begin purchasing tickets for any Monday thru Thursday game for just $3.14. A limited number of these flash tickets are available while supplies last, so be sure to snag a ticket fast.

This flash sale will only be happening on March 14th, from 9am to 9pm. For more information, visit cardinals.com/314

