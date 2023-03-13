4YOU: BCI Giving Day taking place Wednesday

BCI is a nonprofit in St. Charles County that helps adults with disabilities achieve independence and gainful employment.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) – We are partnering with Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) to help raise money during a giving day on March 15.

BCI was founded in 1959. The nonprofit inspires and supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, challenging personal growth and development through a continuum of innovative employment opportunities.

The nonprofit has been a focus of KMOV’s new program called 4YOU.

“To have our inaugural giving day line up with the finale of our 4You profile is more than we could have ever dreamed of,” said BCI Development Director Kristin Williams. “We are already experiencing the impact of KMOV’s coverage in the form of calls and tours. Their team has done an incredible job! And now we have the chance to do something really big.”

The money raised during the giving day will go towards creating 48 new jobs for adults with disabilities under BCI’s organizational employment program.

Click here to donate to BCI.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

