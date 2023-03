ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large water main break at Creve Coeur Mill Road and Fleetwood Place has shut off water in the area.

Maryland Heights Police said water will be shut off in the area until 11 p.m.

Large water main break - Creve Coeur Mill Road and Fleetwood Place. Water has been turned off, till approximately 11 pm. pic.twitter.com/k5JXfAeprV — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) March 12, 2023

