Unseasonably Cool Weather Through Tuesday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Spotty light rain & sleet possible through this evening
  • 20s for the next 2 mornings
  • Temperatures moderate by midweek

This evening & tonight: Some spotty light showers are possible through the evening. Some sleet might mix in as well. This slight chance of precip ends by 9pm and then we’re dry but quite cold overnight.

This week: After very chilly temps Monday & Tuesday, we’ll experience a gradual warmup Wednesday & Thursday. This will quickly be replaced by another cold front moving in Thursday night which will not only bring rain, but also drop the temperatures considerably once again.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the affected area.
St. Louis County boil water advisory lifted
The Battlehawks made the announcement over Twitter on Friday.
Battlehawks, XFL athletic trainer reported dead
Tents gone, unhoused relocated as city moves forward with evictions at Laclede’s Landing
Tents gone, unhoused relocated as city moves forward with evictions at Laclede’s Landing
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire...
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire MO Wine Country developer
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri...
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri Wine Country

Latest News

7 day forecast for March 12.
Unseasonably Cool Weather Through Tuesday
Highs today will sit near 50 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies & slightly warmer temps today
7 day forecast for March 11
Sunday Brings Dry Weather, Not Quite As Chilly
First Alert: A Cold Rain Saturday
First Alert: A Cold Rain Saturday