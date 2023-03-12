Unseasonably Cool Weather Through Tuesday

First Alert Weather:

Spotty light rain & sleet possible through this evening

20s for the next 2 mornings

Temperatures moderate by midweek

This evening & tonight: Some spotty light showers are possible through the evening. Some sleet might mix in as well. This slight chance of precip ends by 9pm and then we’re dry but quite cold overnight.

This week: After very chilly temps Monday & Tuesday, we’ll experience a gradual warmup Wednesday & Thursday. This will quickly be replaced by another cold front moving in Thursday night which will not only bring rain, but also drop the temperatures considerably once again.

