Redhawks hold NCAA Selection Show Watch Party at the Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The NCAA announced who the SEMO Redhawks will be facing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament during the Sunday Selection Show held at the Show Me Center. The Redhawks will face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men’s basketball on March 14 in Dayton, Ohio.

Doors opened for the watch party for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Show at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The show was free and open to the public. The men’s basketball team was introduced around 4:40 p.m. and the show began at 5 p.m.

Those who chose to hang around after the show got to attend a special meet and greet with the Redhawks players and staff on the court.

