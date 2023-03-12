Partly cloudy skies & slightly warmer temps today

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Some may wake up to patchy fog
  • Temperatures are a bit warmer this afternoon
  • Rain chances by the end of the workweek

Today: A warmer and drier today. Low pressure with a weak front is moving through the upper midwest. This will allow temperatures to range from the upper 40s through the lower 50s. For St. Louis, I’m forecasting high temperatures of 48°. Cover the early blooming plants tonight because of the overnight freeze. You will likely have to cover plants again Monday night.

This week: After a chilly day on Monday, high pressure will take over and we’ll experience a gradual warm from Tuesday through Thursday. This will quickly be replaced by another cold front moving in Thursday which will bring rain through Friday morning.

7 Day Forecast

