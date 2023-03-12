Mizzou Men’s Basketball earns #7 seed, will face Utah State in March Madness

By David Amelotti
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - University of Missouri-Columbia Men’s Basketball team now knows its starting position for the NCAA Tournament, earning a #7 seed and facing #10 Utah State in the South regional in Sacramento.

The two teams will play Thursday.

A win will have the Tigers facing #6 Creighton or #11 North Carolina State in the second round on Sunday, March 19.

