Man shot, killed in North County, teen in custody

By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North St. Louis County on Saturday.

Just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of Glenvale Court. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and tried to save his life. Life-saving attempts weren’t enough, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have taken a 17-year-old that is known to the victim into custody.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

