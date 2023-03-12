Man shot, killed in Carsonville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead after being shot in Carsonville on Saturday.

Police responded to a call at the 8800 block of Dragonwyck, which is in an unincorporated area of St. Louis County. There, police found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives and investigating this shooting. Police ask that anyone with information call 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

