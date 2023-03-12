Man shot after argument in downtown west

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured following an argument in Downtown West on Friday night.

Police said they responded to a call for a shooting at the 1500 block of Washington and found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face. The man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

When police arrived at the scene of an apartment complex, they saw who they believed shot the man running. Police took a 32-year-old woman into custody after a short chase.

Police said the shooting came after an argument earlier in the day between the 35-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman. When the argument over personal matters broke out, a 45-year-old woman tried to intervene. That’s when police said the 32-year-old woman shot at the man, the other woman and an 11-year-old child. Nobody was injured in this initial argument.

