Major Case Squad invesigating man shot, killed in Belleville

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead after being shot in Belleville, Illinois, early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. to the 400 block of South 29th Street in Belleville. There, police found 38-year-old Paul Kirby unresponsive. Kirby was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is in charge of the investigation into this death.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case call them at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the affected area.
St. Louis County boil water advisory lifted
The Battlehawks made the announcement over Twitter on Friday.
Battlehawks, XFL athletic trainer reported dead
Tents gone, unhoused relocated as city moves forward with evictions at Laclede’s Landing
Tents gone, unhoused relocated as city moves forward with evictions at Laclede’s Landing
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire...
News 4 Investigates: List of slighted companies grows, as others voice support for billionaire MO Wine Country developer
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri...
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri Wine Country

Latest News

Water main break
Water main break shuts off water near Creve Coeur Mill Road
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot, killed in Carsonville
Attendance for today's game sits at 38,000, an XFL record.
Battlehawks to have record-setting attendance in home opener
Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Piccadilly Avenue, where they...
Woman, suspect killed in fatal shooting near Maplewood