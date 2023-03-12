Major Case Squad invesigating man shot, killed in Belleville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead after being shot in Belleville, Illinois, early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. to the 400 block of South 29th Street in Belleville. There, police found 38-year-old Paul Kirby unresponsive. Kirby was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is in charge of the investigation into this death.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case call them at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Attached you will find our initial press release regarding our most recent activation in Belleville this morning.

