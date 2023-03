ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The University of Illinois Men’s Basketball team is dancing and will play #8 Arkansas in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, March 16.

The Fighting Illini are (20-12) earning the #9 seed in the West Region of March Madness.

This is the third straight season the Illini have made the NCAA Tournament.

THE ILLINI ARE DANCING!! pic.twitter.com/Ij84UKAcYV — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) March 12, 2023

