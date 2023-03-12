Downtown streets filled with green for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Downtown was a sea of green on Saturday.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade started at noon and thousands of people filled the streets.

For St. Charles resident Dawn Zehner, it was her first time back at the downtown parade in years.

“You gotta celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Zehner says. “It’s the best holiday.”

Zehner loves it all from dancing to music to...

“The beads,” Zehner says. “All the cool floats. Music. Bands. It’s just fun.”

Parade chairman Paul Crowe expects the crowd to top last year’s, saying it’s one of the largest parades in the city.

“This is truly a celebration of the city itself,” Crowe says. “We call it an all American parade with an Irish twist.”

For Colleen Flieger, coming to the parade is a family tradition.

“51 or 52 years ago I think this parade began,” Flieger says. “My mother was here at every one. She just died this January and we do miss her very much but what a wonderful tradition to come down and do the jig and dance. 38 great grandchildren and 23 grandchildren and now us so we are having a grand time.”

Despite the cold temperatures, it’s something her family wouldn’t have missed.

“It feels very blessed,” Flieger says. “It feels right. It feels like family. It feels like being here in St. Louis.”

This Saturday in St. Louis helped everyone feel a little more Irish.

“It really brings St. Louis together,” Brett Wishne says. “It’s one of those things that’s been going on for so long like the Cardinals and the Battlehawks tomorrow and the soccer team. It’s something that’s been here pretty much as long as the Blues have been around so I like it because it brings the city together.”

