Blues host the Golden Knights after Kyrou’s hat trick

St. Louis Blues goalie Thomas Greiss, left, makes a stop in front of Columbus Blue Jackets...
St. Louis Blues goalie Thomas Greiss, left, makes a stop in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, right, and Blues defenseman Colton Parayko during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-31-5, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -152, Blues +129; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Vegas Golden Knights after Jordan Kyrou’s hat trick against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Blues’ 5-2 win.

St. Louis has gone 14-14-4 at home and 29-31-5 overall. The Blues have a -37 scoring differential, with 199 total goals scored and 236 allowed.

Vegas has a 19-7-5 record in road games and a 40-20-6 record overall. The Golden Knights are 35-2-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the last meeting 3-2. Kyrou scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 16 goals and 41 assists for the Blues. Kyrou has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 20 goals and 24 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Jake Neighbours: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: day to day (lower body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

