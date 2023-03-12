Battlehawks win home opener 24-11

The St. Louis Battlehawks play their first home game of the season this Sunday.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks proved kaw was the law by winning their first home game against the Arlington Renegades on Sunday with a final score of 24-11.

Game Day Blog:

The first quarter was a defensive battle. The Battlehawks kicked a field goal to take the lead. AJ McCarron threw an interception in the second, but the defense was able to make a stop and force a field goal.

With a minute left in the second quarter, McCarron was able to connect with wide receiver Darrius Shepherd for the Battlehawks’ first touchdown of the game. McCarron threw to running back Brian Hill for a two-point conversion to take the lead before the end of the first half.

