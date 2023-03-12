Battlehawks to have record-setting attendance in home opener

Attendance for today's game sits at 38,000, an XFL record.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks are gearing up for a home opener that has already set several attendance records.

Battlehawks Director of Team Communications Brian Stull says there will be over 38,000 fans in attendance for the home opener Sunday against the Arlington Renegades. This figure breaks the XFL attendance record, previously set by St. Louis in 2020. It also breaks the attendance record for professional spring football leagues.

The game is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. at The Dome at America’s Center. For information on this upcoming matchup, check out our pre-game preview.

