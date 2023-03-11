Woman killed in fatal shooting near Maplewood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Piccadilly Avenue, where they discovered a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead and the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

