Woman killed in fatal shooting near Maplewood

Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Piccadilly Avenue, where they...
Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Piccadilly Avenue, where they discovered a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.(Kmov)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Piccadilly Avenue, where they discovered a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead and the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

News 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri...
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri Wine Country
News 4 Investigates: Woman who cut off ankle monitor allowed to remain on bond after shooting...
News 4 Investigates: Woman who cut off ankle monitor allowed to remain on bond after shooting at teenagers
Single-game tickets in the 400-level are priced at $18.
Battlehawks open 400-level seating for home opener
chris dunn
Chris Dunn’s lawyer hopeful for freedom after visit with Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
I-44 is shut down both directions at Arsenal.
I-44 open after being shut down for hours

Latest News

The Battlehawks made the announcement over Twitter on Friday.
Battlehawks, XFL athletic trainer reported dead
Il lawmaker concerned for Cahokia Heights flooding issue as city waits for significant state...
Il lawmaker concerned for Cahokia Heights flooding issue as city waits for significant state funding
AG
Missouri attorney general expects formal response from Kim Gardner next week, legal process to oust her continues
rock thrower
Camera will stay near I-64 overpass until rock thrower is caught in action