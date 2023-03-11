Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker suffers shoulder strain

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jordan Walker has taken Cardinals camp by storm this spring, with the 20-year-old prospect looking to force his way onto the team’s roster for Opening Day. He suffered a setback Saturday that could put a dent into that pursuit.

Walker injured his right shoulder on a slide into second base during the Cardinals’ Grapefruit League game against the Houston Astros. The team lists him as day-to-day with a right shoulder strain. Walker will be re-evaluated Sunday.

Walker has delivered excellent offensive numbers during the spring, hitting for a .424 batting average with three home runs and three doubles in 33 at-bats. His 1.212 OPS in Grapefruit League play is second to only Nolan Arenado for St. Louis this spring.

Walker enters the year ranked among the top 10 prospects in baseball by the majority of rankings publications.

