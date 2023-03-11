Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A standoff that spanned nearly a day has ended in Overland Park.

The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 Saturday afternoon that the standoff between police and U.S. Marshals with a man at the Villa Medici Apartments concluded Saturday about 2:35 p.m. with the suspect taking his own life.

Police had stated an Overland Park detective came to the apartments Friday evening with a U.S. marshal to serve a felony arrest warrant. They waited for the man to leave and boxed in his car. That’s when the man fired at them from inside the car. A marshal fired one shot in return, then the man ran back into the apartments.

The police department’s negotiator tried to reach the man, with the help of a family member, to get him to surrender. It was not made available what kind of felony the warrant was for.

The marshal was not hit by the gunfire.

Police initially said they didn’t know if the man was shot because he ran into his apartment immediately after. But they were able to reach him by phone and were told he was shot in the leg.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.