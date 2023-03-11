Missouri attorney general expects formal response from Kim Gardner next week, legal process to oust her continues

By Caroline Hecker
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office expects embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to respond to his legal petition to remove her next week.

Bailey filed a formal petition a few weeks ago followed by a subpoena.

“At the end of the day, she’s unlawfully refusing to do her job and we’re going to hold her accountable,” Bailey told News 4 on Friday. “The men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line every day deserve re-establishment of the rule of law, and the victims deserve justice.”

This week, Gardner’s top trial attorney, Marvin Teer, announced he would leave the office to spend more time with family. His departure leaves only a handful of attorneys able to prosecute homicide cases.

“It’s absolutely concerning that she doesn’t have enough people to do her job, but she’s been offered help from various different regional leaders, various state entities, and certainly there are resources that were available for her if she needed help but she declined those resources,” said Bailey.

Bailey said he anticipates being in court to argue the case within the next few weeks. Gardner is entitled to representation and may or may not be present in the courtroom, he said.

When asked how much the process is going to cost taxpayers, Bailey couldn’t put a figure on it.

“I’d say the cost of lawlessness and carnage in the streets is far higher,” he said.

