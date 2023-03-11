Il lawmaker concerned for Cahokia Heights flooding issue as city waits for significant state funding

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Il. (KMOV) - A freshman Illinois lawmaker continues to question the governor about a Metro East city that was promised millions of dollars last year for sewer improvements.

In August 2022, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said nearly $10 million would immediately be available to the City of Cahokia Heights for infrastructure improvements related to flooding issues.

Pritzker’s August visit came days after the St. Louis region sustained historic flood damage.

Newly-elected State Rep. Kevin Schmidt, a Republican for the 114th district, has consistently questioned Gov. Pritzker on the money promised to Cahokia Heights residents.

“The rain doesn’t wait on the paperwork, and we’re approaching rainy season,” Rep. Schmidt said.

During a press conference in February in East St. Louis, Pritzker said his office is working with Cahokia Heights officials on getting paperwork completed for the state funding.

“The capital dollars exist, you just have to make sure you’re filing the right paperwork,” Pritzker said last month.

“I would think that both entities could have been working faster together because August was a long time ago,” Schmidt said.

In the months following the flooding, Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth has been meeting with federal authorities about infrastructure projects in the Metro East to address environmental concerns like flooding. She has co-authored environmental legislation aimed to help places like East St. Louis and Cahokia Heights.

J.D. Dixon, founder of a Metro East grassroots organization called Empire 13, has been in talks with Duckworth’s office and other federal organizations like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice on environmental injustice.

Within the last few years, the DOJ established an environmental justice division to address issues like flooding in underserved communities.

“The funds that are being allocated now, specifically, for disadvantaged black American communities--I think we’re in a better direction. Some residents are ready, of course, to sell because of the constant flooding,” Dixon said in reference to potential buyouts in East St. Louis and Cahokia Heights. “Other residents are saying that they’re not getting--not being offered enough for the value of what their homes are. The homes are devalued because of the flooding.”

Gov. Pritzker’s Office sent News 4 the following response:

“IEPA approved the construction plan on Thursday (Cahokia Heights re-submitted Wednesday after a number of meetings/calls with our staff). IEPA staff spoke with the mayor on Thursday and per their request, the city submitted the request for the upfront payment to be processed. IEPA has asked the IOC to expedite the check.”

