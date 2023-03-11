Game Day Blog: CITY SC at Portland Timbers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC is set to take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Park in week three of the MLS season tonight at 9:30 p.m. CST.

Tonight’s match can be watched for free without a subscription on Apple TV.

Pregame:

The Timbers have won one and lost one game this season, while CITY SC is carrying two wins during their inaugural season.

As it stands, CITY has become the fourth expansion team in MLS history to win its first two matches, joining the ranks of Chicago Fire, Seattle Sounders and LAFC. If CITY wins against the Timbers, they will be the second expansion team in MLS history to win their first three games, joining the Seattle Sounders.

During the 2022 season, the Timbers won 11, lost 10 and tied 13 games.

Matchday in Portland 🪓



Watch free on the @AppleTV app: https://t.co/XxEAi7jmzL pic.twitter.com/rI2W3Zvt5t — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) March 11, 2023

