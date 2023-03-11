Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station

A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The wailing heard in a Georgia fire station last month was no siren. It was a newborn infant saying hello to the world.

Austell firefighter Bret Langston delivered his own granddaughter at his fire station.

The baby’s mother said she was halfway to the birth center when she realized she was not going to make it. Luckily, her dad’s fire station was just down the street.

A dozen firefighters, including Langston, were on shift when she arrived.

The little girl named Adalynn Marie Williams was born in one of the station’s bunk rooms.

“She’s beautiful, she’s perfect,” Langston said.

The girl’s mother said she plans to keep bringing her baby back to the station to visit her grandfather and to see where she was born.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri...
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri Wine Country
News 4 Investigates: Woman who cut off ankle monitor allowed to remain on bond after shooting...
News 4 Investigates: Woman who cut off ankle monitor allowed to remain on bond after shooting at teenagers
Single-game tickets in the 400-level are priced at $18.
Battlehawks open 400-level seating for home opener
chris dunn
Chris Dunn’s lawyer hopeful for freedom after visit with Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
The Battlehawks made the announcement over Twitter on Friday.
Battlehawks, XFL athletic trainer reported dead

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses