Camera will stay near I-64 overpass until rock thrower is caught in action

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A highway danger continues to fuel frustrations on I-64 near the zoo. Someone keeps tossing rocks off the Hampton overpass and damaging vehicles.

Police tell News 4 their portable crime camera placed near the overpass will remain there until they’re able to get video of the rock thrower in action.

The latest information shows four people falling victim. But police say that number could be higher because some may not want to file police reports.

