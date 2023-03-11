Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of St. Louis County

A map of the affected area.
A map of the affected area.(MAW)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri American Water (MAW) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of St. Louis County due to a water main break.

MAW says the advisory is due to a 20-inch main break that caused a water system pressure drop. It is expected to take 10-12 hours and applies to the following areas:

  • Watson Road from Cheshire to south Laclede Station Road
  • Heede Road to south on McKenzie to Dorisann Court over to Tesson Ferry Road
  • South to Puttington Drive and up to Grant Road

Both eastbound lanes on Gravois Road just east of Musick Road will be blocked as Missouri American Water Crews work to repair the break.

News 4 will keep this story updated with the latest information from Missouri American Water.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri...
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri Wine Country
News 4 Investigates: Woman who cut off ankle monitor allowed to remain on bond after shooting...
News 4 Investigates: Woman who cut off ankle monitor allowed to remain on bond after shooting at teenagers
Single-game tickets in the 400-level are priced at $18.
Battlehawks open 400-level seating for home opener
chris dunn
Chris Dunn’s lawyer hopeful for freedom after visit with Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
The Battlehawks made the announcement over Twitter on Friday.
Battlehawks, XFL athletic trainer reported dead

Latest News

News 4 Throwback: Crowds pack the streets for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
News 4 Throwback: Crowds pack the streets for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Piccadilly Avenue, where they...
Woman killed in fatal shooting near Maplewood
The Battlehawks made the announcement over Twitter on Friday.
Battlehawks, XFL athletic trainer reported dead
Il lawmaker concerned for Cahokia Heights flooding issue as city waits for significant state...
Il lawmaker concerned for Cahokia Heights flooding issue as city waits for significant state funding