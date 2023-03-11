Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri American Water (MAW) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of St. Louis County due to a water main break.

MAW says the advisory is due to a 20-inch main break that caused a water system pressure drop. It is expected to take 10-12 hours and applies to the following areas:

Watson Road from Cheshire to south Laclede Station Road

Heede Road to south on McKenzie to Dorisann Court over to Tesson Ferry Road

South to Puttington Drive and up to Grant Road

Both eastbound lanes on Gravois Road just east of Musick Road will be blocked as Missouri American Water Crews work to repair the break.

