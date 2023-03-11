Battlehawks, XFL athletic trainer reported dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks announced on Twitter that a member of its athletic training staff passed away Thursday evening.

On Friday, the team wrote in a statement on Twitter that athletic trainer Ben Siegfried passed away.

The statement reads:

“The XFL family mourns the loss of our teammate, Ben Siegfried, who passed away last evening. Ben, a graduate student athletic trainer from Lebanon Valley College working with the XFL Athletic Training Department, was an integral part of preparing our Battlehawks and Defenders for the season. His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

