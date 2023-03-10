Trial attorney leaving St. Louis CAO office

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Trial assistant Marvin Teer will be leaving the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, it was announced Thursday.

The move comes amid calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has initiated proceedings for Gardner’s removal, which came after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson was critically injured in an accident near 11th and St. Charles Streets in downtown St. Louis in February; both her legs were amputated. The driver facing charges in the accident was out on bond from charges related to an armed robbery.

Teer’s departure will leave only five people to handle hundreds of major prosecutions in St. Louis City amid a backlog. Teer’s exact last day will has not been announced.

Teer came out of retirement in 2021 to join Gardner’s office, train other prosecutors and lead high-profile cases. He previously worked as a city prosecutor, assistant attorney general, traffic court judge and administrative judge.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued the following statement, saying:

Judge Marvin Teer has been an invaluable leader at the CAO, and has led his team with integrity. Judge Teer will continue to be an asset to the office and as the office transitions his role, he will continue to provide support. We wish him the best as he transitions from our office to spend more time with his family.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.