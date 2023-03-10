Spring Art Fair at Queeny Park returns for 43rd year

By Queeny Art Fair
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (Press Release) - After a long break amidst COVID shutdown and park renovations, the Spring 2023 Art Fair at Queeny Park is back from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2!

Presented by the Greater St. Louis Artists (GSLA), the show is held at the spacious, climate-controlled and newly renovated Greensfelder Recreation Center in Queeny Park, at 550 Weidman Rd., between Manchester and Clayton Road.

The Art Fair at Queeny Park is one of the most popular, reputable and longest-running art fairs in the bi-state region. Back for its 43rd year after a 3-year long hiatus, the spring art fair is the perfect opportunity for attendees to experience spectacular art and breathtaking designs.

Up to 130 juried artists from over 20 states will display their original works of fine arts and fine crafts, ranging from digital art, printmaking, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, and more. Collectors and first-time art purchasers enjoy the discovery of a new find while gaining insight from the artist about the story or process behind each piece. Artwork of all mediums are available in a wide price range.

“After a three year hiatus, words can’t describe how excited we are to be back,” said Maggie McCarthy, artist and co-chair of the event. “With the newly renovated space, this year’s art fair is going to be next level with our chosen artists for this spring! We welcome you back with open arms to experience all the Art Fair at Queeny Park has to offer.”

Rounding out the experience is:

  • Wine and cheese tasting from Robller Vineyard and Cool Cow Cheese on all three show days
  • Drawings for Art Dollars that can be spent at any artist’s booth
  • Live music all three days
  • Children’s activities, including Claymazing Make & Take project, and art wall for all ages to draw on
  • Food trucks each day
  • Nearby parking throughout regular show hours
  • ATM on site

