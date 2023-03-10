Mayor Jones announces who will make up St. Louis City’s Reparations Commission

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has announced her nine appointees to St. Louis City’s first Reparations Commission.

“St. Louis has always been a leader on civil rights, and we have the unique opportunity to address the damage that decades of racism and disinvestment have done to Black neighborhoods across our City,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “The Commission’s work is essential as we acknowledge the history of racial injustice in our City, work to rectify them, and build a better, fairer St. Louis for every family.”

The members are:

Will Ross, associate dean for Diversity at Washington University School of Medicine and professor of medicine in the Nephrology Division

Delesha N. George, program manager at Deaconess Foundation

Kayla Reed, co-founder and executive director of Action St. Louis

William Foster, city resident and external audit generalist at PriceWaterHouseCoopers

Gwen Moore, historian and curator of Urban Landscape and Community Identity

Kevin Anthony, bridge pastor at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ

David Cunningham, professor and chair of sociology at Washington University in St. Louis

Jada Brooks, a Communications student at Harris-Stowe University

Kimberly Hicks Franks, attorney, activist, and board member of Dutchtown South Community Corporation

The volunteer commission will offer recommendations for methods to develop and implement reparations for Black St. Louisans and the descendants of enslaved peoples.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.