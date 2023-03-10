Man crushed by car trying to steal catalytic converter from car dealership, detectives say

Chatham County detectives confirmed Wednesday, 32-year-old Matthew Eric Smith’s death was “the result of an attempted catalytic converter theft.”
By Alyssa Jackson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – The owners of a car dealership in Georgia were shocked to find a body under a car when they arrived to work Tuesday morning.

“I didn’t even get close to him. I called the police right away,” South Bound Auto Sales owner Mike Abouharb said.

Abouharb found the body crushed under the car. From what he saw and what was left behind, he said it appeared the man was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Chatham County detectives confirmed Wednesday, 32-year-old Matthew Eric Smith’s death was “the result of an attempted catalytic converter theft.”

Abouharb said it’s been tough keeping the doors open to his business over the years.

“Name it ... it happened,” he said. “In any given year, you got between $30 to $50,000 lost in catalytic converters, radios, even tires.”

Tuesday morning’s incident, though, has made them question what the future will look like.

“Everybody thinks the car business, you’re shoveling money. But you make a little money, then get a hit like this and it makes a big toll. It’s a hardship. It’s not worth it,” Abouharb said.

The car dealership said it might consider changing its business model in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 is shut down both directions at Arsenal.
I-44 open after being shut down for hours
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri...
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri Wine Country
A shooting in Lincoln County, Missouri has left three people dead Wednesday night, police said.
Shooting in Lincoln County leaves three dead
Mark Misuraca is seen in his mug shot next to a surveillance photo of a suspect still being...
Suspect arrested, another sought after string of thefts in St. Louis County
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal

Latest News

FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Marvin Teer
Trial attorney leaving St. Louis CAO office
Laura DeMonte gave birth to their baby girl, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, on Monday.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy baby girl 5 months after his death
Traute Lafrenz died at the age of 103.
Survivor of White Rose group that resisted Nazis dies at 103
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth...
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term