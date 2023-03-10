Local Menards stores serving as drop sites for local food pantry in March

Menards
Menards(Gray TV)
By Menards
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Press Release) -- Your local Menards home improvement store is serving as a drop site for a local food pantry through the month of March.

We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity while lending a helping hand to the community!

Menards offers a wide variety of non-perishable food items that can be donated to the food pantries, from boxes of cereal to cans of soup that can be found in our grocery department for immediate donation.

