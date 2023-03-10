High ranking member of St. Louis County Police Department announces retirement

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the highest rankings members of the St. Louis County Police Department has announced his retirement.

“After 31 years of dedicated service to the St. Louis County Police Department, it’s time to say goodbye,” Lt. Col Troy Doyle tweeted Friday. “Grateful for the memories and opportunities to serve this amazing community! Thank you for your support and trust.”

Doyle filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County for racial discrimination after he was passed over in 2020 to replace retiring Chief Jon Belmar. That case is still pending.

Doyle’s last day will be March 24.

