High ranking member of St. Louis County Police Department announces retirement

One of the highest rankings members of the St. Louis County Police Department has announced his retirement.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the highest rankings members of the St. Louis County Police Department has announced his retirement.

“After 31 years of dedicated service to the St. Louis County Police Department, it’s time to say goodbye,” Lt. Col Troy Doyle tweeted Friday. “Grateful for the memories and opportunities to serve this amazing community! Thank you for your support and trust.”

Doyle filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County for racial discrimination after he was passed over in 2020 to replace retiring Chief Jon Belmar. That case is still pending.

Doyle’s last day will be March 24.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri...
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri Wine Country
I-44 is shut down both directions at Arsenal.
I-44 open after being shut down for hours
A shooting in Lincoln County, Missouri has left three people dead Wednesday night, police said.
Shooting in Lincoln County leaves three dead
Mark Misuraca is seen in his mug shot next to a surveillance photo of a suspect still being...
Suspect arrested, another sought after string of thefts in St. Louis County
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal

Latest News

Mayor Jones announces who will make up St. Louis City’s Reparations Commission
Mayor Jones announces who will make up St. Louis City’s Reparations Commission
ward 9
Provisional ballots used to break Ward 9 primary election tie
High ranking member of St. Louis County Police Department announces retirement
High ranking member of St. Louis County Police Department announces retirement
Special Olympic athletes take part in basketball event at Parkway West
Special Olympic athletes take part in basketball event at Parkway West